Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Facebook was fined €110 million (£94 million) by the European Commission. The fine was issued because Facebook provided misleading information over its $US22 billion (£17 billion) purchase of WhatsApp in 2014.

2. Tesla factory employees described gruelling work conditions where people pass out “like a pancake”. Tesla CEO Elon Musk conceded his workers had been “having a hard time, working long hours, and on hard jobs”, but said he cared deeply about their health and wellbeing.

3. An ex-Uber employee claims he was fired for reporting sexual harassment, according to a formal complaint filed with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing that Reveal. The complaint comes amid an ongoing investigation into Uber’s workplace environment by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has a plan to make up for a potentially massive shortfall in funding to British venture capitalists. The potential shortfall would occur if the European Investment Fund stops allocating capital to UK VCs as a result of Brexit.

5. Uber has officially launched Uber Freight, its new network for helping truck drivers find loads easier and pay them faster. It is a $US700 billion (£540 billion) industry.

6. Mark Zuckerberg’s dad shared a video on Facebook of the moment his teenage son got accepted to Harvard. Clad in his pyjamas and surrounded by chunky computer monitors next to his bed, Zuckerberg opens the email confirming his admittance.

7. The opening shots have been fired in a battle between Apple and Tencent. Apple wants to take a cut of “tips” that are sent from one person to another on Tencent’s platform but Tencent thinks this is unfair.

8. Elon Musk admitted that Tesla’s stock is out of control in an interview with The Guardian. Tesla is worth more than $US50 billion (£39 billion), according to stock investors.

9. A fidget spinner app is now the top free app in the App Store. The app has overtaken top apps like YouTube, Messenger, Instagram, and Snapchat on the top free apps list.

10. Venture capital firm GV (formerly Google Ventures) is on the hunt for unconventional healthcare startups. GV partner Krishna Yeshwant told Business Insider what kind of companies he’s going after.

