Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Google I/O kicked off yesterday — the company announced a smart speaker called Home and a messaging app called Allo. There was also a virtual reality software system called Daydream.

2. Microsoft has sold its featurephone business to Foxconn. The deal leaves Nokia able to come back into the phone business.

3. A hacker is reportedly selling the stolen emails and passwords of 117 million LinkedIn users. LinkedIn says it’s investigating what happened.

4. Tesla is selling $2 billion (£1.3 billion) of shares. Shares fell about 4% after the announcement.

5. Android Pay has launched in the UK. It’s going to work on the London Underground.

6. A patient reportedly went to the emergency room based on a blood test that Theranos had to retract. The company voided two years’ worth of blood tests.

7. Meal delivery startup Deliveroo is putting kitchens in shipping containers as Amazon starts moving in on its turf. We talked to the company’s UK managing director.

8. The NHS plans to carry on trialling Google’s kidney monitoring app despite regulators moving in. The NHS Royal Free Trust is still using Streams.

9. Apple sent engineers to a customer’s house after iTunes deleted a load of his music. Customers keep complaining that signing up to Apple Music causes music to be deleted.

10. Rocket Internet’s billionaire founder is backing a ‘proptech’ startup that wants to simplify renting. Oliver Samwer participated in a £2 million funding round for Goodlord.

