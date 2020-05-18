Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- This week Apple is reopening 25 of its US stores plus 12 in Canada, Bloomberg reports. People going into Apple stores will have their temperatures checked at the door and will be provided with a face mask if they don’t have one.
- Uber is expected to begin another round of layoffs on Monday, cutting thousands of jobs just weeks after laying off 14% of its workforce. A source familiar with the matter told Business Insider thousands more employees will have their jobs cut.
- Google Meet’s downloads have soared from 5 million to 50 million since March, Android Police reports.Google made the premium version of its video conferencing service Google Meet free last month.
- China pushed back on the United States to stop “unreasonable suppression” of Huawei and other Chinese businesses. Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have spiked in recent weeks, with officials on both sides suggesting they could abandon a hard-won deal that defused a bitter 18-month trade war.
- A cybergang who last week dumped data relating to Lady Gaga has now threatened to leak President Trump’s data. The hackers on Thursday dumped thousands of Lady Gaga’s legal documents, demanding a $US42 million ransom from her law firm, which was hacked.
- Amazon is handing out “Thank you” t-shirts to warehouse workers as it cuts their hazard pay. One worker based in Indiana shared a picture of the shirt they received, the front reads “Thanks to you” and on the back: “Together, we’ll deliver.”
- Police in China, Dubai, and Italy are using these surveillance helmets to scan people for COVID-19 fever as they walk past. The helmets are made by Chinese firm KC Wearable and use thermal imaging to take people’s temperatures at a distance of around two meters.
- Google employees say the company culture that made it famous has almost entirely vanished, as it continues to be less transparent and more “corporate.” One veteran employee told Business Insider: “There was this sense we were all on the same team […] “I’m not saying we don’t feel that way now, but it’s really hard to do with more than 100,000 people.”
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey unveiled where he’s donated more than $US87 million of his pledged $US1 billion towards COVID-19 relief. Dorsey’s donations have ranged across a number of causes from stopping domestic violence, to giving equal access to the internet for students.
- Elon Musk tweeted “take the red pill” in another strange turn for the billionaire. “The red pill” is a common internet term for an individual shifting their political views rightward.
