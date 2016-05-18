Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple is building an accelerator program in India to boost local startups. CEO Tim Cook arrived in the country for the first time yesterday.

2. Google’s annual developer conference Google I/O starts today. Here’s our rundown of what you should expect.

3. Motorola accidentally announced an upgrade to the best Android smartphone of 2015. It’s releasing two new Moto G models.

4. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says more brick-and-mortar stores are “definitely” coming. The company opened its first store in Seattle last year.

5. Apple’s latest iOS update is killing iPad Pros. Some people with the new iPads have complained about errors with iOS 9.3.2.

6. China is investigating whether Apple products are a security threat. The company’s products have come under more reviews in the country.

7. A Ukrainian hacker has pleaded guilty to an insider trading scheme that netted $30 million (£20.7 million.) The hackers broke into sites that stored unpublished press releases.

8. Microsoft has come out against Brexit. It has over 5,000 employees in Britain.

9. Thousands of people are freaking out about the BBC’s plan to shut down its recipes website. It’s all due to the new cost-saving measures.

10. A startup CEO says the majority of VCs are talking “complete hogwash” if they say they can offer more than money. Most VC perks simply don’t add up.

