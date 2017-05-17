Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple is preparing three new laptops expected to launch next month, Bloomberg reported. New versions of the MacBook Pro with faster Intel chips are planned for launch, as is a refreshed version of the 12-inch MacBook with a new Intel chip.

2. The 22-year-old Brit who stopped the global cyberattack is donating his $US10,000 (£7,730) reward to charity. “I don’t do what I do for money or fame,” he told Business Insider. “I’d rather give the money to people who need it.”

3. Twitter cofounder Biz Stone is rejoining the company after almost six years away. The company’s stock is up.

4. A Silicon Valley startup is under scrutiny after a former employee sued and alleged there was a sex bed in the office “kink room”. The startup is called UploadVR.

5. TransferWise says its on track to do £100 million in revenue this year and is profitable. The company moves over £1 billion across its platform each month and has over 1 million customers.

6. Amazon has started paying out cold hard cash to the developers making apps for Alexa, the virtual assistant built into the company’s Echo smart speakers. It’s not clear how much developers can expect to make.

7. Google plans to announce a new virtual reality headset at its annual I/O developers conference Wednesday. Unlike Google’s current Daydream View headset that requires a phone to work, this will be a standalone device similar to what we’ve seen with Facebook’s Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive.

8. Uber once offered to partner with Tesla on self-driving cars — but Elon Musk said no. The revelation comes from Wild Ride, a book written by Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky, which Bloomberg read in advance of its publication next week.

9. Apple invented a special container to keep the pizza at its new campus from getting soggy. Apple patented the boxes back in 2010.

10. Instagram is replicating the 3D filters that Snapchat made popular with the addition of its own face filters. Instagram can now show virtual effects like rabbit ears, flower crowns, and more from a new face icon at the bottom right of the app’s camera.

