Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple Watch sales dropped 63% from the holiday quarter. IDC estimates just 1.5 million units were shipped in the first quarter of 2016, down from 4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

2. Amazon is about to launch in the $80 billion (£55 billion) food market, according to the Wall Street Journal. It could release its first food products “as soon as the end of the month.”

3. Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational conglomerate led by US billionaire Warren Buffett, made a $1 billion bet on Apple stock earlier this year. It has 9.81 million shares in the iPhone maker.

4. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are being sued for not taking down racist, antisemitic, Holocaust denial, and homophobic content. The US tech companies are being taken to court by two French anti-racism and anti-discrimination organisations.

5. The BBC has reportedly been encouraged by the UK government to launch an online subscription service that could rival Netflix and Amazon Prime. It could be called “Britflix.”

6. Twitter will no longer include web links or photos in the 140-character limit for tweets, according to a report by Bloomberg. The change could come within weeks.

7. UBS is partnering with the San Francisco-based robo-adviser SigFig. Robo-advisers use software to make investment allocation decisions, and SigFig will develop “digital tools” to be used by UBS’s 7,000 financial advisers.

8. Google is training its AI to come up with “rather dramatic” short stories based on sentences that researchers give it. The effort is being led by staff in the Google Brain division.

9. Snapchat has expanded out of LA’s Venice Beach neighbourhood and into Santa Monica airport. The $3 million (£2 million)-a-year airport lease includes two buildings and eight hangars, according to the Santa Monica Mirror.

10. Waze, a navigation startup owned by Google, is testing its own Uber-like carpooling feature. The feature will let users from certain companies hitch rides to work together.

