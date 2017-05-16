The Walt Disney Company Pirates of the Caribbean protagonist Jack Sparrow.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Security researchers have linked the global WannaCry cyberattack to North Korea. They found that an early version of WannaCry shares code with another program called Contopee, which is reportedly connected to a North Korean state-sponsored group.

2. Google’s AI company DeepMind might have been given inappropriate access to NHS patient data, according to the UK’s watchdog for healthcare privacy. The National Data Guardian’s leaked letter to DeepMind suggests the AI firm will have to answer questions about its data-sharing deal with the Royal Free Hospital.

3. A former female employee is suing Silicon Valley startup UploadVR for alleged discrimination and “rampant sexual behaviour.” The woman claimed the company’s executives set up a room for sex at the office and called it the “kink room.”

4. Apple is reportedly adding glucose monitoring as a feature in an upcoming version of the Apple Watch. BGR reports that Apple might integrate the new function into the band, rather than the watch itself.

5. The judge presiding over the legal battle about self-driving cars between Uber and Waymo has barred a key Uber employee from working on autonomous car technology. Anthony Levandowski is the Google-turned-Uber employee at the heart of the case, and he’s no longer permitted to work on lidar, the radar-like sensors on autonomous cars.

6. Microsoft criticised the US government for “stockpiling” software vulnerabilities after the WannaCry attack, which uses an exploit developed by the NSA, caused havoc around the world. Company president Brad Smith said governments should treat the attack as a “wake-up call.”

7. Hackers have got hold of the new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” film, and are threatening to release the film unless Disney pays them. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said the company was working with federal investigators on the matter.

8. NHS IT staff could have stopped WannaCry from almost disabling the health service’s systems if they had installed a patch sent to them several weeks ago. NHS Digital said staff had been sent the patch on April 27.

9. ZeniMax, which won a lawsuit against Oculus, is now suing Samsung. The media company claimed Samsung’s Gear VR uses technology first developed by its former employees.

10. There’s still a huge number of people running Windows XP, despite the risk of attacks like WannaCry. Net Applications stats show 7% of PCs still running the software.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.