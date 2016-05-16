Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with prominent conservatives over the Trending News controversy. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

2. Amazon is reportedly preparing to launch many new brands of food onto its online store. It’s going to create entirely new brands itself.

3. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is getting in the bidding war for Yahoo. The company’s shares were up 1.3% after the news broke.

4. Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper dumped his massive Apple investment. Tepper had previously held 1.26 million shares, last valued around $133 million (£92.5 million.)

5. A Berlin investor has warned that a Brexit will starve UK tech startups of EU money. e.ventures explained why Brexit will mean that it is unable to invest in the UK.

6. Google could be fined within the next month following the EU’s antitrust investigation. It could be fined up to €3 billion (£2.3 billion.)

7. Sheryl Sandberg spoke about her husband’s death in public for the first time in an emotional speech. The Facebook COO made the speech about resilience and loss on Sunday.

8. Chinese on-demand taxi app Didi Chuxing has denied reports that it’s planning for a US IPO next year. The company announced a $1 billion (£695 million) investment from Apple last week.

9. Deliveroo’s UK boss says the platform will be rolled out to 30-40 more UK towns and cities by the end of 2016. It’s already in 38 UK cities.

10. Google Chrome is going to use HTML5 by default by the end of this year. That means you’ll be unable to automatically play Flash content.

