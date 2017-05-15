Improbable Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. There’s going to be even more chaos from an ongoing massive global cyberattack on Monday morning. Europol’s executive director said there were at least 200,000 victims across 150 countries so far, and that number will go up on when people go back to work.

2. Apple has acquired artificial intelligence startup Lattice Data for $US200 million (£155 million), according to a TechCrunch report. The deal closed a few weeks ago and roughly 20 engineers from Lattice have joined Apple, according to the report, which cited an anonymous source.

3. Autonomous car company Waymo and car-hailing service Lyft are forging a new partnership to work on self-driving cars. Waymo, which spun out of Google’s self-driving car division, has nearly a decade of experience of working in the space.

4. A 22-year-old who lives with his parents stopped the worldwide malware hack by registering a domain for $US10.69 (£8.23). He’s been dubbed an “accidental hero”.

5. A UK data regulator has found “issues” with Google DeepMind’s first NHS deal. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been looking into why the Royal Free gave DeepMind access to so much patient data for its kidney monitoring app.

6. Takeaway delivery service Delivery Hero raised €387 million (£328 million) to help it take on rivals like Deliveroo and UberEats. The Berlin-headquartered raised the money at a valuation of $US3.1 billion (£2.4 billion).

7. Improbable, a British startup that builds tech underpinning virtual reality worlds, landed a $US500 million (£389 million) cash injection. The investment was led by Japanese firm Softbank.

8. Improbable CEO Herman Narula told Business Insider that he is determined to keep his company independent, despite concerns about foreign firms buying out British businesses. He said the vast funding round is about “sending a signal.”

9. Elite dating app The Inner Circle is going after ‘Tinder-tired’ people in the US. It went live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston last week.

10. Microsoft said the cyber-attack that has hit 150 countries since Friday should be treated by governments around the world as a “wake-up call”. It blamed governments for storing data on software vulnerabilities which could then be accessed by hackers.

