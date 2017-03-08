Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. WikiLeaks published thousands of documents that it says come from the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence. The release appears to give an eye-opening look at the intimate details of the agency’s cyberespionage effort.

2. Evan Spiegel just got an $US800 million (£655 million) bonus for taking Snap public. The 26-year-old CEO has been officially awarded roughly 37 million additional company shares, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC.

3. Amazon has handed Alexa recording data over to police in an Arkansas murder case after the defendant gave his permission. The tech company had been fighting efforts from US police to obtain recordings that may have been made by an Amazon Echo speaker in the vicinity of the murder.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is buying the flash-storage company Nimble Storage for $US12.50 (£10.24) a share, or about $US1 billion (£820 million). The deal is expected to close in April.

5. Twitter’s former head engineer is now helping Google cofounder Larry Page build self-flying cars. Alex Roetter, who left the company a year ago as part of Twitter’s never ending talent exodus, is now working at Kitty Hawk, the secretive startup backed by Page.

6. Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba — often referred to as the Amazon of China — has called on the Chinese government to issue harsher penalties to people selling counterfeit goods. He suggested putting them in jail for a week for every fake item they sell.

7. CEO Travis Kalanick is officially looking for someone to help him run Uber. He’s specifically looking to hire a chief operating officer (COO).

8. Hyperloop One just unveiled its first full-scale test track in Nevada. The company said in a press release that the first public trial on the full-scale system will occur in the first half of 2017.

9. Mark Zuckerberg, one of the most famous college dropouts in the world, is finally getting his degree from Harvard. No, the 32-year-old billionaire Facebook CEO isn’t going back to class. Instead, he will be delivering the commencement address to the class of 2017, and that means he’ll also be receiving an honorary degree.

10. GoPro’s share price crashed to an all-time low. The camera company’s stock crashed down 8% to around $US8 (£6.50) a share, its lowest since it went public in June 2014, amid fears it has reached market saturation.

