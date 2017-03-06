Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. A prosecutor accused Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee of conspiring to hide millions of dollars in bribes made to South Korea’s impeached president. Lee denies any wrongdoing.

2. Stock in Snapchat parent company Snap is up more than 50% since its Thursday IPO. It now has a market cap of more than $US30 billion (£24 billion).

3. App-only startup bank Monzo went down on Sunday. The problems, Monzo said, were affecting card payments, top ups, and sending money.

4. Uber employees are losing faith and exploring an exit, the Financial Times reports. Recruiters in the San Francisco Bay Area claim to have seen an uptick in job applications from Uber employees.

5. Facebook has started rolling out its much-anticipated solution to fake news. Some articles are now being tagged as “disputed” by third-party fact-checking organisations.

6. A single typo from an Amazon Web Services employee brought large swathes of the internet to its knees. They ended up removing far more servers than they intended to.

7. IBM said it is commercialising its quantum computing technology. It will be rolled out some time this year.

8. Baidu CEO Robin Li wants help from the Chinese government on developing robot cars and a local SpaceX, Bloomberg reports. He called on Beijing to take the lead in getting Chinese enterprises to collaborate on research.

9. Skype cofounder Niklas Zennström said he expects the next $US10 billion (£8 billion) and $US100 billion (£81 billion) tech companies of the world to have “sustainability” at their core. He wants to back as many of them as possible with his $US1 billion (£800 million) plus venture capital fund, Atomico.

10. Airbnb cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk told an audience of entrepreneurs in Berlin that his company plans to launch its “Experiences” feature in their city this May. The service is already available in 13 other cities.

