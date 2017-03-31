Reuters Images Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Oculus cofounder Palmer Luckey is leaving Facebook, which acquired his virtual reality startup for $US2 billion in 2014. Luckey’s sudden departure is the latest in a string of shake-ups and controversies within Facebook’s virtual reality (VR) subsidiary.

2. SpaceX pulled off a revolutionary rocket launch. It fuelled up a used rocket booster, fired it off, and then recovered it for yet another launch.

3. A famous Bitcoin anarchist is reportedly under investigation after fighting ISIS in Syria. His name is Amir Taaki.

4. Facebook has introduced a new personal fundraiser feature. Users will be able to create donation pages to raise money for things like tuition money, medical procedures, and other emergencies.

5. Elon Musk drew a picture of a farting unicorn to show off a new hidden feature in Teslas. The feature is a sketchpad app that lives on the electric cars’ touchscreens.

6. Telephone scammers are cold-calling people, claiming that iCloud, Apple’s cloud service, has been hacked. They’re asking them to give up their accounts details.

7. Facebook’s billionaire cofounder Dustin Moskovitz is funding the operations of a London startup charity called Founders Pledge. He has put over $US1 million (£800,000) into Founders Pledge through a philanthropy fund.

8. Google’s venture capital arm has taken part in a £4 million investment round in a startup spun out of Oxford University. The startup is trying to use “biotech superglue” to create new vaccines.

9. Qatar Airways is taking on the US government’s ban on large electronics by loaning laptops to certain passengers after they have boarded the flight. The Doha-based airline has not announced which type of laptops will be available.

10. Google and Mark Zuckerberg’s investment fund are backing a $US150 million (£120 million) artificial intelligence institute in Toronto. The research centre is called the Vector Institute.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.