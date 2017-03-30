Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Samsung unveiled its newest flagship phones, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. It will go on sale in the UK on April 28.

2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the second richest man in the world after overtaking Amancio Ortega and Warren Buffett, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. His rise to number two has been fuelled by a surge in Amazon‘s stock price, which rocketed 50% in the past 12 months.

3. President Donald Trump has switched from an Android device to an iPhone. The Apple device should be more secure than the ageing device he was previously using, thought to be a Samsung Galaxy S3.

4. Apple is finally letting developers respond to iOS app reviews. Reviewers will receive an email when a dev has responded, along with options to update their review or contact the developer directly.

5. Google quietly sued Uber’s head of self-driving vehicles, Anthony Levandowski, months before it filed its lawsuit against the ride-hailing company. That’s according to a new court filing.

6. Bloomberg reports that Amazon is shutting down its subsidiary Quidsi. Quidsi cost Amazon $US545 million (£438 million) and it has 1,100 total employees.

7. A French billionaire is turning an abandoned railway building into the world’s biggest startup campus. It will be called Station F.

8. ustwo, the London tech startup behind “Monument Valley”, has developed a new iPhone app to help you relax. The app is called “Sway”.

9. Jeff Bezos has revealed new concept images of a capsule that his rocket company, Blue Origin, could to use to ferry adventurous tourists into space. Blue Origin plans to attach a flight-ready version of the capsule to the top of its reusable, liquid-fuelled New Shepard rocket system.

10. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said women aren’t better off four years after she published “Lean In,” which went on to be a bestseller. Women are still facing push back in business and in politics, both in the US and around the world, Sandberg reportedly said.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.