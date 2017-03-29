Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Amazon announced that it has agreed to acquire Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

2. Apple rolled out a new software update for iPhones and iPads that changes the way files are stored. The update should help Apple devices run faster and more smoothly going forward, Apple says.

3. Sam Altman, the head of startup incubator Y Combinator, said the future of humanity is a “merge” with technology. He suggested that humans could plug electrodes into their brains and upload them to computers.

4. Facebook has released its Stories feature in its main mobile app. Stories has been widely referred to as a clone of Snapchat.

5. Uber is ending its services in Denmark. The company is withdrawing from Denmark due to a law that sets out new requirements for drivers such as mandatory fare meters.

6. Google Home is finally launching in the UK. The smart speaker device was first unveiled in October 2016, but it was initially only available to buy in the US.

7. Square, the payments company headed up by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has finally hit the UK. Square lets independent traders take card payments through its reader: A physical, square device which plugs into a smartphone or tablet and costs £39.

8. A Tesla employee is suing the company over claims of racial harassment and discrimination. The lawsuit was filed in the Alameda County Courthouse in California.

9. Tinder is testing a web version of its matchmaking platform. The web version is initially being rolled out to Tinder users in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Italy, and Sweden.

10. Uber is expanding its food delivery business, UberEats, to 40 more towns and cities across the UK. It is looking to catch up with Deliveroo, which is already in 110 UK places.

