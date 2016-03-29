Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. The FBI says it has hacked into the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone without Apple’s help. The fact that the FBI was apparently able to get the encrypted data without Apple’s help raised new security questions about Apple’s devices.

2. Instagram is trying to calm down some of its highest-profile users over new changes being introduced to the app.The photo app plans to completely change the way its feed works by algorithmically ranking photos, instead of showing them in reverse chronological order.

3. Japan’s NTT Data Corp has agreed to buy Dell’s IT consulting division for over $3 billion (£2.1 billion). NTT Data Corp wants to expand in North America and improve its services business.

4. The Google.com search engine could be accessed briefly in mainland China on Sunday. Chinese internet users put posts online saying they were able to use Google’s search engine through Google.com, Google.com.hk, Google.com.vn, Google.com.sg.

5. Oracle wants $9.3 billion (£6.5 billion) in damages from Google over Android’s use of certain parts of Java, a programming language acquired by Oracle. The next round of Oracle’s ongoing copyright lawsuit against Google will begin on May 9.

6. Microsoft has admitted it faces some “difficult” challenges in AI design after its chat bot, “Tay,” had an offensive meltdown on social media. Tay, an AI bot aimed at 18- to 24-year-olds, was deactivated within 24 hours of going live.

7. The deadline for anyone interested in making an offer to buy Yahoo’s core business is April 11.Yahoo sent out letters to potential buyers.

8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he signed the $250 million (£175 million) Washington Post deal with no due diligence. He also didn’t try and negotiate the price.

9. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said he has “no idea” whether Uber will IPO in the next two years, three years, or five years. “I’m going to make sure it happens as late as possible,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

10. Google is still declining to reveal who sits on a dedicated board for looking at the ethics of artificial intelligence. The board was set up after Google acquired London AI lab DeepMind in 2014.

