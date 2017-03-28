Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Analysts predict the YouTube advertiser boycott will cost Google $US750 million (£597 million). Google-owned YouTube, which relies on big brands’ advertising, could take a 7.5% hit to its revenues, which are estimated to be $US10.2 billion (£8.1 billion) for 2017.

2. Spotify acquired video discovery startup MightyTV for an undisclosed price. The MightyTV app acts a bit like a Tinder for video content. Users swipe through a list of movies or TV shows from video services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, and the app then suggests which new ones to watch based on your choices.

3. Apple released a new software update for iPhones. The latest update for the iOS operating system features added functionality for Siri, among other things.

4. Uber has officially resumed all of its self-driving car tests. The programs were temporarily suspended after one of its vehicles was involved in an accident over the weekend while operating in self-driving mode.

5. Snap received a deluge of bullish ratings from several Wall Street banks. The ratings sent the company’s shares soaring in premarket trading on Monday.

6. Veteran SoundCloud employee David Noël is leaving the Berlin-based music streaming business. He is the latest executive to leave SoundCloud.

7. Leaked press photos show exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like. The pictures, if accurate, confirm a lot of the rumours already circulating about the S8.

8. Deliveroo riders might be entitled to maternity and paternity leave, sick pay, and redundancy pay if they win a new employment tribunal claim against the company. Law firm Leigh Day has just started a claim on behalf of 20 Deliveroo riders.

9. Andy Rubin, the founder of Android who sold the smartphone operating system to Google, teased a new smartphone he’s working on. He posted a photo containing a corner of the phone on Twitter.

10. Samsung said it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that were pulled from markets due to fire-prone batteries. It’s currently unclear which markets they will be sold in.

More from Business Insider UK:

