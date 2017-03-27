BBC Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said intelligence agencies must be able to access encrypted messages on services like WhatsApp. Her remarks were made after terrorist Khalid Masood killed four people in Westminster. Reports suggest his phone had connected to WhatsApp two minutes earlier.

2. A visit to a Seoul escort-karaoke bar by a party of Uber execs in 2014 led to an HR complaint from a female employee. CEO Travis Kalanick was in the group that attended the bar.

3. A self-driving Uber got into an accident in Arizona and flipped onto its side. Uber has suspended autonomous car testing in the state.

4. BT has been fined £42 million over delays to high-speed cable installation. The fine was issued by UK telecoms regulator Ofcom.

5. The advertiser boycott Google and YouTube are facing is unlikely to impact near-term revenues, according to two Wall Street analysts. Google dominates search advertising with a share of over 75% of the market in the US and generated more than $US24 billion (£19 billion) in revenue in 2016.

6. Google is “replacing” Google Talk. On June 26, Google will force users of its Google Talk messaging service in Gmail to switch to Hangouts, another company messaging service.

7. A Chinese court has ruled in favour of Apple in design patent disputes between the Cupertino, California company and a domestic phone-maker. It overturned a ban on selling iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

8. Uber could say goodbye to Seattle if drivers in the city unionise as a result of a new law that recently took effect. Uber’s uncertainty about its operations stems from a first-of-a-kind city ordinance that the ride-hailing company has been actively fighting.

9. Elon Musk revealed he gets exactly six hours sleep per night. That’s slightly below the average amount of daily sleep advised by the National Sleep Foundation, which recommends that adults over 18 get seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

10. Bitmoji, the personalised-emoji app owned by Snapchat, is the fastest-growing app in the US. That’s according to the measurement and analytics firm comScore, which ranked the 11 fast-growing apps from December 2014 to December 2016.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.