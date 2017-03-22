Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple announced a series of new hardware products. Products include a new red iPhone 7, a new iPad, new Apple Watch bands, and new silicone phone cases.

2. Uber announced that it will move into a new office in Amsterdam by the end of this year. It plans to double the size of its international headquarters.

3. Apple is abandoning its expensive image. The fact that it revealed a new low-cost iPad and upgraded the least-expensive iPhone, shows that Apple is keen to compete on price.

4. While some of Apple products may be getting cheaper, Apple’s new iPad is still incredibly expensive in the UK compared to the US. The the 9.7-inch device, which will be available to order on March 24, starts at $US329 in the US. But in the UK, it’s retailing for an eye-watering £339.

5. YouTube has said “sorry” for blocking LGBTQ videos through its Restricted Mode setting, and is working on a fix. Restricted Mode lets organisations like schools “better control” what content their pupils might be seeing on YouTube.

6. Microsoft’s web services were hit with a major outage. Xbox Live, Outlook.com, Hotmail, Office 365, the Windows Store, and OneDrive were all affected.

7. Snap received its second “Buy” rating. It’s an important vote of confidence as nearly a dozen Wall Street analysts have told investors to either sell or hold the newly-public company’s stock.

8. Uber’s board has no plans to consider firing Travis Kalanick from the CEO job. That’s according to board member Arianna Huffington, who founded The Huffington Post.

9. Tracks from the new Gorillaz album leaked online because someone found them on Vimeo and guessed the password. The password was “2017.”

10. SoundCloud has taken over Pinterest’s office in Berlin. Pinterest has moved its team into a WeWork space.

More from Business Insider UK:

