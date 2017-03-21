Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Google’s EMEA chief Matt Brittin said the issue of brand ads appearing next to questionable — and sometimes extremist — content on YouTube is affecting “pennies, not pounds”. He promised an announcement about how the company plans to tackle the issue in “the coming days.”

2. Apple is working on a pair of Google Glass-style smart glasses powered by your iPhone, Bloomberg reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said augmented reality, the technology used to project computer-generated imagery onto your field of vision, is “a big idea like the smartphone.”

3. Apple quietly took a look at secretive billion-dollar startup Magic Leap. Magic Leap is working on a headset and the company is widely seen as one of the leaders in the burgeoning field of augmented reality.

4. Samsung said you’ll be able to control the Galaxy S8 with just your voice. The upcoming smartphone will come with a digital assistant called Bixby.

5. Twitter will make it easier for companies to stream live video on its service with the launch of a new set of features aimed at professional broadcasters, Business Insider has learned. Media organisations and advertisers will be able to stream live video directly on Twitter using professional camera equipment, a person familiar with the matter said.

6. An analyst downgraded Google after the YouTube advertiser boycott in the UK. Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser downgraded stock from “buy” to a “hold” after many of the UK’s biggest brands boycotted Google’s advertising network over brand safety fears.

7. WeWork, the fast-growing office leasing startup, has raised $US300 million (£243 million) from Japan’s SoftBank and could rake in a total investment of $US3 billion (£2 billion) in a massive funding round. Private investors currently value WeWork’s business at $US17 billion (£14 billion), and the latest investment round is likely to propel WeWork’s valuation even higher.

8. SoftBank is backing out of its deal to provide $US100 million (£81 million) in funding to a new hardware startup led by Andy Rubin, the man who started Android and sold it Google. Rubin’s startup, called Essential, is working on a high-end smartphone designed to compete with Apple’s iPhone.

9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos piloted a 13-foot robot at his MARS2017 robotics conference. Bezos tweeted a photo of himself in the Method-2 robot.

10. The founders of AI lab DeepMind are forming a network of investors to back technology startups across Europe, according to The Sunday Times. The group reportedly includes celebrity entrepreneurs from across the continent.

