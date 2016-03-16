Getty Images Julie Meyer is in another legal dispute.

1. British MPs want substantial changes to be made to proposed spying laws before they back them. The controversial Investigatory Powers Bill is going through parliament at the moment and is at the “second reading” stage.

2. Google DeepMind’s AI beat Lee Sedol in a tense final game of Chinese board game Go in South Korea. Overall, the AI known as “AlphaGo” won the five-game tournament 4-1.

3. Apple has released a document it will use during a court hearing next week which relates to an encrypted iPhone that the FBI wants help unlocking. The iPhone belongs to one of the gunmen involved in the San Bernardino shootings.

4. Venture capital firm Accel Partners just raised another $2 billion (£1.4 billion) to invest into startups. Accel is creating a $500 million (£354 million) fund for early stage companies and a $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) fund for later stage businesses.

5. Facebook is hiring another 200 people in Dublin, as it looks to bring its total total workforce in Ireland up to 1,500 people. The roles will be spread across sales, community operations, infrastructure, and engineering.

6. Ariadne Capital, a London-based venture capital firm, is suing PR agency Lansons after what it calls a “botched attempt to improve a Wikipedia entry in a campaign that did its reputation more harm than good.” The damages are over £100,000.

7. Some people’s PCs are automatically upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10 without their permission, according to Reddit. Some users on Reddit are also reporting that the automatic upgrade is breaking their computer.

8. Here Maps is discontinuing support for its Windows Phone app at the end of March. The company has no plans to build a new Windows 10 app to replace it.

9. Apple News has been updated to allow any content creator to format their stories into the Apple News format. The update could make it an attractive platform for independent bloggers looking for a good place to post their work.

10. Pigeons wearing backpacks with air quality sensors are now flying around London. Half a dozen racing pigeons have been released into the capital with GPS devices and a 35g sensor to measure levels of nitrogen dioxide being produced in the city. The pigeons took off from their Brick Lane base on Monday.

