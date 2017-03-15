USA US authorities will reportedly indict two hackers in relation to last year’s Yahoo breach.

1. The US Department of Justice is reportedly going to charge two hackers in relation to last year’s Yahoo hack, which compromised 1 billion accounts. The two people, a Russian and Canadian, both have ties to Russia.

2. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Cisco have filed an amicus brief to help Google fight an order to hand over foreign emails to the FBI. The four companies argued that handing over data stored outside the US was an “invasion of privacy”.

3. Mark Zuckerberg talked to North Carolina students about diversity, but his company employs fewer black people than Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Yahoo. He also defended Trump advisor Peter Thiel’s position on Facebook’s board, saying the company needed “diversity of viewpoints.”

4. Former Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris is reportedly going to raise his own $US100 million(£8.19 million) fund after saying the world didn’t need “another venture fund.” It will focus on biotech and healthcare startups and be based near Maris’ home, San Diego.

5. The main executive caught up in Alphabet’s Uber lawsuit started as working as a consultant for Uber much earlier than originally thought. Anthony Levandowski was consulting for Uber’s self-driving arm weeks before launching Otto, which Uber eventually bought.

6. Facebook has changed its moderation system in response to a BBC investigation which found images of child sexual abuse on the platform. Policy chief Simon Milner told MPs that the company had “fixed” the problem, which allowed “horrible comments” under “innocent” pictures of children.

7. Ukraine’s prime minister Volodymyr Groysman got in touch with Elon Musk about energy storage. Groysman tweeted the Tesla and SolarCity CEO, saying the company wanted to be a “test site for innovation”, after Musk had discussed providing Australia with an energy solution.

8. App-only bank Tandem has laid off staff to try and bring down its cash burn rate, a few months after a £35 million cash injection from retailer House of Fraser. The loss-making bank had 120 staff before redundances and CEO Peter Herbert left last month.

9. Property tycoon Nick Candy has described the former CEO of music startup Crowdmix, Ian Roberts, as “delusional” about the company’s £120 million valuation. Giving evidence in the High Court for an unrelated case, Candy described his investment in the startup as one of the “worst” deals he had ever done.

10. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has chosen Jeffrey Helbling, formerly vice president of Amazon’s Kindle division, to be his new technical advisor. The role is known as being Bezos’ “shadow”, since it requires working with and assisting him on a daily basis.

