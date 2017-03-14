Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Marissa Mayer won’t be the CEO of Yahoo’s remaining business after the Verizon deal closes. The remaining business will be called Altaba.

2. Snapchat has started hiring people in Germany. The photo-sharing company is looking to set up an office in Berlin or Hamburg.

3. Security startup Okta has filed for its long-awaited IPO. The $US1.2 billion (£1 billion) company said that it plans to list shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker “OKTA.”

4. Intel is buying the Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye for about $US15.3 billion (£12.6 billion). Mobileye soared about 30% in premarket trading on Monday after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz broke the news.

5. Advisers could make up to $US60 million (£49 million) in fees from Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are among them.

6. Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook board member and Trump adviser Peter Thiel during a Q&A with students. The Facebook CEO offered his defence of Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist and early Facebook investor, in response to a question about how the company “maintains a free and safe environment for the expression of all thoughts and feelings.”

7. The Nintendo Switch has reportedly been hacked already. A hacker posted an image showing a Nintendo Switch with a screen and the word “Done.”

8. A growing number of analysts are dismissing the iPhone 8 curved display rumours. Apple hasn’t officially announced anything to do with the new iPhone so these are largely educated-guesses at this stage.

9. An artist turned iTunes’ 20,000-word terms and conditions into a satirical graphic novel. It stars Apple’s late cofounder Steve Jobs.

10. Citrix is reportedly looking for a buyer again. The $US13 billion (£11 billion) tech titan is working with Goldman Sachs to negotiate a possible sale.

