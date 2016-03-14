Google Go world champion Lee Sedol.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday.

1. Humanity’s best Go player finally beat Google’s DeepMind computer for the first time. Lee Sedol won game four of a five-game series but DeepMind won the previous three games.

2. Minecraft is set to become a testing ground for artificial intelligence experiments. Microsoft, owner of the popular video game, revealed that computer scientists and amateurs will be able to evaluate and develop AI software using its virtual landscapes from July.

3. China’s production and sale of electric cars will more than double this year, according to the country’s industry minister. More than 300,000 electric cars were sold in China last year.

4. Longtime Sequoia Capital venture capitalist Michael Goguen has left the firm following an explosive lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses him of “sexually, physically, and emotionally” abusing a woman for over 13 years and then refusing to pay her an agreed upon settlement in full.

5. Uber competitor Juno is going to offer drivers shares. Juno’s founder Talmon Marco, says the company is specifically targeting Uber drivers and offering them a better deal with lower commission rates and equity in the company.

6. North Korea on Sunday denied that it conducted cyber attacks against officials from South Korea, calling the South’s accusation that it did so a “fabrication.” South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Friday that North Korea had succeeded in hacking the mobile phones of 40 national security officials.

7. Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg complimented a London startup that was acquired by Google in 2014.“Congrats to the Google DeepMind team on this historic milestone in AI research — a third straight victory over Go grandmaster Lee Sedol,” he wrote on Facebook. “We live in exciting times.”

8. Over a third of people think AI poses a threat to humanity, according to a YouGov survey for the British Science Association. The study also found that 60% of people think the use of robots or programmes underpinned by AI will lead to unemployment.

9. Facebook wants to pay celebrities to create more live content. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is reportedly in Hollywood schmoozing with talent agents in an attempt to convince celebrities to start using Live, the company’s live streaming video product.

10. An Oxford grad and a JP Morgan intern are building a startup that helps pre-school children learn English. Lingumi’s first product is a set of “Learning Cubes” that interact with a tablet or smartphone to teach sounds, words, and phrases.

