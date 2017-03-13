Google DeepMind Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. The National Grid confirmed it is in talks with DeepMind about using its technology to improve efficiencies across its network. DeepMind is a London-based AI company acquired by Google in 2014 for £400 million.

2. Uber is killing off its UberTAXI service in London. Uber launched UberTAXI, which let Uber customers hail black cabs through the app, back in 2014.

3. Alphabet’s crazy balloon experiment has a new CEO after the previous one only lasted 6 months. Alastair Westgarth, formerly the CEO of wireless antennae company Quintel, will be the new head of Project Loon.

4. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick played pingpong with Mark Zuckerberg at a party called “Babes and Balls”. This was during a week in which Uber had to drop its secret, regulation-dodging Greyball tool, launch a search for a new chief operating officer, and investigate its own workplace practices.

5. A giant billboard near Tesla’s Fremont factory is asking CEO Elon Musk to sever his ties with the Trump administration. The billboard reads “Elon: Please Dump Trump” and sits just three miles outside the Fremont factory.

6. Early Uber investor Chris Sacca was upset after sexism claims against company. However, he added “nothing about that story shocked me at all.”

7. Apple’s iPhone-destroying “Liam” robots are operating in California and Europe. One Liam system can disassemble 1.2 million iPhone 6 units in a year.

8. Google’s CEO and Apple’s CEO were spotted together at a restaurant last week. Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook were spotted at Tamarine Restaurant in Palo Alto, California.

9. The Catholic Church is at US tech conference SXSW for the first time. It wants to bring more reflection to tech’s next big innovations.

10. Vodafone said it will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years. The mobile operator said the move is part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.

