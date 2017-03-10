Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Airbnb raised a $US1 billion (£820 million) funding round that values the company at around $US31 billion (£25 billion). The San Francisco company was profitable in the second half of 2016.

2. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl. The baby will be their second child after their 1-year-old daughter, Max.

3. WhatsApp is letting a handful of startups test its business chat tools. The tests, which are being conducted with companies that are part of the Y Combinator startup incubator, are an important signal of how WhatsApp plans to make money from its massively popular service.

4. Twitter has shut down its office in Berlin, which was home to around 20 people. The office was on the first floor of the Factory Berlin tech hub, which is also home to teams from Uber and Pinterest.

5. There is a secret “success rate” hidden in all your Tinder photos. Analysis suggests that heterosexual men have a significantly lower success rate than women.

6. A bug in Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) could be responsible for falsely inflating publishers’ traffic numbers. It was first spotted on the blog of SEO consultant Christian Oliveira.

7. North Korean tech is making “amazing” leaps forward. That’s according to Florian Grunow, a security researcher who studies devices and software coming out of North Korea.

8. Snapchat has opened a new store for Spectacles in Los Angeles. The retail store is just a stone’s throw from its headquarters in the beachtown Venice, California.

9. Facebook would “love” to acquire Snap Inc. if shares dipped to $US14 (£12), FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said in a note to clients. Facebook has the balance sheet to make a large acquisition, with $US30 billion (£25 billion) in cash and investments on hand at the end of 2016.

10. Amazon might start providing food, WiFi, and water at music festivals. The firm is looking for a senior program manager to “dramatically improve” the experience of the 32 million people that attend music festivals in the US each year.

