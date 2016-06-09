Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Apple is making a major change to the way it splits money with app creators. Apple will now take a smaller cut of money from app developers if customers stick with their subscriptions for longer than a year.

2. Arianna Huffington is building a new media startup. Alibaba founder Jack Ma and venture capital firm Lerer Hippeau have already agreed to back Thrive.

3. Nest is definitely not for sale, according to the new CEO. “Nest is not for sale, and scaling and innovation aren’t mutually exclusive,” said new CEO Marwan Fawaz.

4. Amazon is launching its AmazonFresh food delivery service in London. The service goes live today.

5. Alphabet’s most important executive was strangely absent at its first shareholder meeting. CEO Larry Page was absent, as was cofounder Sergey Brin.

6. Ellen Pao, who accused a top Silicon Valley VC firm of discrimination, is writing a book about tech’s “toxic culture.” “Reset” is billed as “a fearless first-person account exposing the toxic culture that pervades the tech industry.”

7. Elon Musk denied a report that Tesla is working with Samsung on its new cars. He insists that the company is not working with Samsung on the Model 3’s batteries.

8. UK spies have more data than they know what to do with. A leaked document shows that spies are being overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of information collected by spy agencies.

9. Uber’s CEO is so confident in his company that he’s let his driver’s licence expire. He says he owns a 1999 BMW M3 convertible, though.

10. Facebook hired CollegeHumor cofounder Ricky Van Veen. He will be Facebook’s head of global creative strategy.

