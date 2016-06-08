Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Twitter’s “jinxed” product role has claimed yet another head. Jeff Seibert, who was appointed head of consumer product in September 2015, has just been replaced.

2. Yahoo is selling its search technology and a bunch of other patents that could be worth $1 billion (£687 million.) The company plans to sell roughly 3,000 patents.

3. Uber is already trying to poach food delivery cyclists in London. It’s ordering food to its office and then trying to get the delivery riders to join UberEATS.

4. Lending Club’s ousted CEO is plotting an audacious comeback bid. Renaud Laplanche has been speaking to private equity firms and banks about financing a potential buyout.

5. Amazon plans to invest an additional $3 billion (£2 billion) in India. It announced a $2 billion (£1.3 billion) investment in the country in 2014.

6. Snapchat launched a massive redesign to get people to read more stories. There’s no longer any difference between publishers and live stories.

7. Accel Partners has poached a Facebook exec to invest in Israeli startups. Nir Blumberger is joining the VC firm.

8. The founder of Secret raised $1 million (£687,000) so he can sell a bot-powered blog site to businesses. David Byttow was previously the CEO of Secret, which became a haven for online abuse.

9. The US government says there’s “merit” in an ex-employee’s charges against WeWork. A former employee alleges that she was fired after flagging potential labour violations and refusing to sign an arbitration agreement.

10. Uber is now offering guaranteed arrival times for its carpooling service — and it will give you money back if they’re late. Riders get $2 (£1.38) if they’re delayed.

