1. A former employee says Google’s smart contact lens is “slideware” that exists only in PowerPoint presentations. The product was first announced in 2014.

2. Tor Project activist Jacob Appelbaum says “the accusations of criminal sexual misconduct against me are entirely false.” He has been accused of sexually assaulting several people.

3. Facebook is taking on Amazon’s wildly successful live video-game streaming service Twitch. People playing video games like “Overwatch” will be able to stream their games live on Facebook.

4. Recipe and meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron could be looking to go public. The company has held talks with advisers about various options for raising capital.

5. Deliveroo’s revenues are set to hit £130 million in 2016. That figure represents growth of more than 1,000% in the last year.

6. Spotify is reportedly in talks to hire Lady Gaga’s former manager to take on Apple Music. Troy Carter will be in charge of getting exclusives for the platform.

7. Researchers figured out how to hack into a Mitsubishi car and turn off the alarm. The Mitsubishi Outlander communicates with the driver’s phone using a Wi-Fi hotspot.

8. A teenage genius is reportedly going to take on Google’s AI at Go. The world’s best Go player is an 18-year-old called Ke Jie who turned pro in 2008 when he was just 10-years-old.

9. Google hired at least 65 European government officials in 10 years. At least 80 people have transferred between a Google role and a European government role in the last decade.

10. Samsung may release phones with bendable screens in 2017. Bloomberg says one of the phones folds like a cosmetic compact.

