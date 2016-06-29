Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. The iPhone 7 could have a totally new kind of home button. It could sit flush with the phone and use Force Touch for presses.

2. Google could soon face a third antitrust charge in the EU. It would focus on its AdWords service.

3. Airbnb is raising a new round of funding that would value the company at $30 billion (£22 billion). The new valuation would be triple that of Airbnb’s valuation two years ago.

4. China’s internet authorities are tightening their grip on the app market. All app providers are being asked to implement a real name policy.

5. Amazon’s plan to build a Kickstarter knockoff turned into a site that helps startups sell. Here’s the story of Launchpad.

6. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff slammed UK government leaders for doing “too little, too late.” He’s unhappy with the way they handled Brexit.

7. We took a look at how to get your personal information from Tinder if you live in the UK. Here’s what happens if you file a subject access request with the company.

8. Microsoft was sued for $10,000 (£7,500) over a Windows 10 installation. A woman is suing the company for a loss of income due to Windows 10.

9. Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt says AI doomsday scenarios are “worth thoughtful consideration.” He is optimistic about AI overall, though.

10. Cisco is spending $293 million (£219 million) to buy cloud security company CloudLock. The company has about 145 employees.

