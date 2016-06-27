Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Google and Facebook are using automation to remove extremist content. The sites use algorithms to quickly remove any ISIS videos uploaded.

2. A Netflix “download button” could be in the works. People could soon download TV shows and movies to watch later.

3. It looks like another speaker is going to replace the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. New leaked images show the redesigned base of the phone.

4. Uber is facing a legal showdown in Colombia. 1,200 vehicles have been seized.

5. Huawei is building its own operating system. It’s a “Plan B” to Android.

6. Saul Klein, one of London’s top tech investors, isn’t especially worried about Brexit. He said that we should “stay calm, tune into Glastonbury, watch the Euros, and get back to business.”

7. Amazon is releasing even more Dash buttons. The buttons let customers order products just by pressing a button.

8. Amazon is so eager to hire great engineers, it’s poaching them from itself. New hires like it, but HR managers aren’t so keen.

9. Bloomberg has the inside story on DocuSign’s search for a new CEO. It cancelled the announcement of a new CEO after they decided not to take the job after all.

10. Google Ventures outlined its investment strategy in Europe. It started with five partners in London but has just two left.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.