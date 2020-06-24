Fortune Brainstorm TechOutgoing TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot
- Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun was arrested in Germany on Tuesday, days after the company reported that $US2.2 billion was missing. An arrest warrant was issued by Munich police in name of the former paper billionaire for market manipulation and over false statements of data that portrayed the payments group as financially stronger.
- The Trump administration has called Huawei a ‘parasite’ and warned prime minister Boris Johnson not to let it attach to the UK. This follows Boris Johnson’s approval of a plan to allow Huawei to build part of its 5G network, despite fierce opposition from Washington.
- Amazon says it’s creating a $US2 billion green energy fund to invest in companies working to build a carbon-free future. The company also accelerated its plan to become fully carbon-neutral, now targeting 2025.
- Ex-employees of Microsoft’s game streaming platform Mixer say the company failed to act when they complained about a manager’s misconduct, including allegations that she referred to partners as “slaves” and herself as the “slavemaster.”Microsoft on Monday announced plans to shut down Mixer.
- Ben & Jerry’s is halting paid advertising on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram over the company’s hate speech policies, the company announced in a tweet Tuesday. The ice cream maker joins a growing list of advertisers boycotting the platform at the urging of civil rights groups who say Facebook has been unwilling and unable to fix the problem.
- Twitter on Tuesday flagged and restricted another tweet from President Trump violating its policy against abusive behaviour. The tweet from Trump threatened vandals who were spray-painting a historic church near the White House with “serious force.”
- Facebook must comply with an order by Germany’s antitrust watchdog to curb data collection from users, a top German court ruled on Tuesday, in a setback for the U.S. social network company. The Federal Court’s stay order backs the Federal Cartel Office’s original view that Facebook abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their consent.
- Apple announced on Monday that it will let developers appeal if it rejects their app from the App Store and will also let them challenge the store’s policies more generally. The news comes after a week of developer backlash over Apple’s policy of charging a levy of up to 30% on in-app purchases.
- TaskRabbit’s CEO, one of tech’s few Black female executives, is stepping down. Stacy Brown-Philpot joined TaskRabbit in 2016, oversaw its sale to IKEA, and will stay on with the company until August to allow leadership time to find a successor.
- Disney-backed education startup Kahoot has become a unicorn worth more than $US1 billion after raising $US28 million of funding. Kahoot’s platform offers learning via games, and attracted new backers as learning-from-home explodes during the pandemic.
