Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Twilio went public yesterday and raised $150 million (£109 million). Its stock price soared more than 90% in its first day of trading.

2. New data shows that Uber drivers make even less money than previously thought. BuzzFeed interviewed drivers in several US cities to find out out how much they’re really paid.

3. Facebook has added political bias training. It comes after the site was accused of hiding conservative news outlets from its “Trending” section.

4. Uber will stop showing the surge price that it charges for rides. Instead it will just show a total rate and note if it’s increased.

5. Tech City UK is turning to the private sector as government funding dwindles. The quango is increasing the amount it takes from private sector sponsors operating in sectors like financial services, law, and technology.

6. Apple just hired a guy who could completely re-invent the company. Stephen Friend, cofounder and President of Sage Bionetworks, is joining Apple’s healthcare team.

7. A group of US tech leaders endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. The list includes Sheryl Sandberg and Eric Schmidt.

8. Google just bought a high-speed internet company to help wire the US. Google Fibre, the high-speed internet-access business owned by Alphabet, has bought Webpass for an undisclosed sum.

9. Adele’s latest album is finally available on Spotify. Adele famously held off on featuring “25” on streaming services upon its release back in November.

10. Microsoft is in a public fight over how much battery its web browser uses. Microsoft published a post on its Windows blog detailing the result of a test it carried out showing its new Edge browser as being far more power-efficient than any rivals.

