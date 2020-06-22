REUTERS/Erin ScottFacebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on October 23, 2019.
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Brands including The North Face, REI, and Talkspace have halted their paid advertising on Facebook after a boycott campaign led by US civil rights groups. Facebook has come under fire for refusing to moderate posts by President Trump that threatened Black Lives Matters protesters with violence.
- Business Insider spoke with 11 former Pinterest employees who said that despite the company’s upbeat product, it was a toxic and difficult place to work. Multiple Black people who had worked on Pinterest’s ad sales team say they were fired or “pushed out” of the company with no real explanation, while others say they were yelled at by managers.
- Apple’s WWDC is coming up on Monday, where the company is expected to announce new features for big products like the iPhone and Apple Watch as well as new products.Apple’s next big iPhone update, likely called iOS 14, is expected to bring a new home screen layout, the ability to set third-party apps as defaults, and other new features.
- Apple heads into WWDC under continued scrutiny over its App Store policy of charging developers a cut of their in-app purchases. Developers argued that the App Store is monopolistic and that the store doesn’t provide much value.
- TikTok teens claim they tanked Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa by reserving thousands of tickets then not showing up. In a viral TikTok meme, teenagers have posted images of Trump rally reservation tickets while dancing to the “macarena” pop song.
- Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale rejected reports however that a social media campaign led to the rally’s lower than anticipated turnout. Just 6,200 people showed up at the rally, according to the Tulsa Fire Department, but Parscale claimed hte low turnout was down to media fearmongering over COVID-19 and protests.
- Snapchat removed a Juneteenth filter asking users to ‘smile’ to break chains. Like many other Snapchat filters, the Juneteenth filter promoted users to smile, after which chains appeared and then broke in the background of the filter.
- Apple is re-closing some stores in states such as Arizona, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida, the company said on Friday. Such states have seen upward trends in COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Facebook and Twitter removed a Trump post featuring a doctored viral video of a Black toddler and a white toddler, after receiving copyright complaints from one of the toddler’s parents.The copyright complaint appears to have been filed for Jukin Media, a company well-known for quickly snapping up the rights to viral videos.
- Nextdoor, the local social networking platform, announced it was ending a feature that allowed users to share their concerns directly with local law enforcement. The site has faced years of criticism that its close relationships with local authorities that are accessible through the app amplified unfounded concerns and racial profiling by its users.
