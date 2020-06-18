Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.
- The Justice Department proposed a measure that would roll back protections for internet companies such as Facebook and Twitter. The proposal would weaken Section 230, the law that protects internet companies from being held liable for other people’s posts on their platforms as long as they make a good faith effort to remove illegal content.
- Twitter announced it will let users tweet 140 second voice clips. Voice tweets are intended to create “a more human experience” to tweeting, the company says.
- Apple is facing rage and insurrection from developers over the commission it charges apps on the App Store. Apple got into a standoff with Hey, a new subscription email service, over integrating in-app purchases into iOS apps and taking a commission of up to 30% on the purchases.
- Zoom has reversed its decision not to implement end-to-end encryption in calls for people without a paid subscription. Zoom’s previous plan to only offer E2EE to paying customers was met with backlash, especially after CEO Eric Yuan said that not giving it to free users was intended to assist law enforcement in tracking bad actors using the app.
- TikTok’s parent company ByteDance reportedly saw $US5.6 billion in revenue during the first three months of 2020.This figure represents 130% growth in revenue year-over-year for the China-based company, which is now reportedly worth more than $US100 billion.
- Apple’s head of diversity is leaving a week after the company pledged $US100 million to fight racial injustice.Apple said its head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving to spend more time with her family.
- Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai are reportedly willing to testify before Congress over antitrust concerns on the condition that Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook testify as well. Amazon has already said it would make CEO Jeff Bezos available to testify at a hearing “with the other CEOs this summer.”
- Uber is making Juneteenth a paid company holiday this year. Uber joins fellow San Francisco tech companies Twitter and Square in declaring the holiday a paid day off, though the latter two have indicated the move is permanent.
- Microsoft pitched facial recognition technology to the DEA as recently as 2018, newly-released emails show.Microsoft President Brad Smith says the company does not sell facial recognition to US police departments, and committed not to unless a nationwide law is passed to regulate the technology.
- After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic “Pokemon Snap” for the Nintendo Switch. The sequel is simply titled, “New Pokémon Snap.”
