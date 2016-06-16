Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Eric Schmidt says that Google DeepMind is “one of the greatest British success stories of the modern age.” The former Google CEO praised the company at the Startup Grind Europe conference in London.

2. Facebook is predicting the “decline of text” as the news feed goes “all video.” Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president for Facebook in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said video content on Facebook is growing more quickly than the company ever anticipated.

3. Uber has agreed to pay $7.5 million (£5.3 million) to settle a lawsuit brought by drivers over background checks conducted by the ride-hailing company. The case, in San Francisco federal court, involved allegations that Uber terminated drivers from its platform after obtaining their consumer background reports without authorisation.

4. Samsung has bought an Amazon cloud competitor backed by PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel and Intel. The competitor, known as Joyent, competes directly with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

5. A judge has allowed Gawker to borrow $22 million (£15 million) to stay in business. The money is coming from an affiliate of buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and will be used to help fund the online publisher through its court-supervised auction.

SPONSORED BY STRAIGHT TALKStraight Talk’s mobile hotspot gives you Wi-Fi anywhere with 4G LTE† coverage on America’s largest and most dependable network.It isn’t clear exactly why he was suspended by Twitter, but tweets on the site from several of his fans suggest that the suspension may have been related to comments he made on a US radio show on Tuesday.

7. The likelihood of Shazam’s music identification service working out was just 4%. Shazam cofounder Dhiraj Mukherjee said he calculated the figure in the company’s early days after realising that the chances of creating Shazam’s complex technology was just 25%, while the chances of “finding all the music” was around 30%.

8. Food delivery service Deliveroo nearly started out as a company called “Boozefood,” according to Deliveroo cofounder and CEO Will Shu. The basic premise of Boozefood was to deliver food to people late in the evening when they got home after a few drinks.

9. Apple made an official comic book to explain the App Store. The comic book was given to iOS developers at WWDC conference in an effort to get them to actually read its newly rewritten App Store guidelines.

10. A decision on the future of Apple’s planned €850 million (£677 million) Irish data centre has been delayed again. The decision date has been pushed back from June to August.

NOW WATCH: 4 things men can stop doing online that will automatically make them more attractive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.