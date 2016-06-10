Mohamed Nanabhay/Flickr (CC) 4Chan cofounder Chris Poole now works at Google.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Alphabet CEO Larry Page has secretly spent $100 million (£69 million) building flying cars. A new report by Bloomberg revealed that Page secretly funded two flying car startups: Zee.Aero and Kitty Hawk.

2. Some bids for Yahoo are topping $5 billion (£3.4 billion.) The final round of bidding for Yahoo is expected to end by the middle of July.

3. Tom Perkins, the founding partner of legendary Silicon Valley VC firm Kleiner Perkins, has died at 84. Perkins died on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness.

4. Snapchat is hiring people who have experience in building hardware products. A source familiar with the matter tells Business Insider that the company is “serious” about making a hardware play.

5. 4Chan cofounder Chris Poole actually joined Google to work on an in-house startup incubator. It’s a formalized version of Google’s famous “20% time.”

6. Tencent is reportedly in talks to buy the company behind “Clash of Clans” at a $9 billion (£6.2 billion) valuation. It wants to buy SoftBank’s stake in the company.

7. Andreessen Horowitz invested $5.5 million (£3.8 million) in a startup that’s developing tests to detect the early signs of cancer. Freenome was started two years ago.

8. Uber’s CEO says he’s leaving it “as late as humanly possible” to go public. Travis Kalanick says he’s going to wait until the day before people turn up at the Uber office with pitchforks.

9. Apple has again accidentally leaked the potential new name of its desktop operating system. It referred to it as “macOS” in a post on its website.

10. A thief stole $16,000 (£11,000) worth of iPhones from an Apple Store by dressing as an employee. He took 19 iPhones.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.