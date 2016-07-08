Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Microsoft COO Kevin Turner has left the company to become CEO of Citadel Securities. Before joining Microsoft, Turner spent nearly 20 years working at Walmart.

2. Uber has raised a $1.15 billion (£888 million) cash infusion. Leveraged loans keep existing investors happy because it doesn’t dilute their equity.

3. The cofounder of Android is quitting his VC gig to launch a mysterious new education project inside Google. Rich Miner has been working at Google Ventures.

4. The company that buys Yahoo could end up paying $1 billion (£772 million) to Mozilla for nothing. It’s all due to a deal with Mozilla to make Yahoo the default search engine on all Firefox browsers in the US.

5. Facebook denied censoring a live video that showed the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in Minnesota. It says the video went down because of a “technical glitch.”

6. Brexit hasn’t put Amazon off the UK — it plans to hire an additional 1,000 people by the end of 2016. Amazon is building a new UK headquarters in Shoreditch.

7. Galaxy S7 sales helped Samsung make its biggest profit in over two years. The mobile division likely was the top earner for the second straight quarter.

8. Avast Software is buying Dutch rival AVG for $1.3 billion (£1 billion). It wants to expand its presence in emerging markets.

9. Pandora has warned some users to change their passwords. It says that the service itself wasn’t hacked, but it saw usernames appear in other stolen data.

10. A Peter Thiel-backed startup that lets companies book meeting rooms has arrived in London. Breather expects London to become more popular than New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.