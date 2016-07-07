Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday morning.

1. Google has acquired French object recognition startup Moodstocks. The company lets smartphones recognise objects around them.

2. A Russian rocket successfully launched three astronauts into space. The rocket, an upgraded Soyuz rocket, launched out of Kazakhstan.

3. Snapchat’s new Memories feature lets you save snaps. Users will be able to save snaps indefinitely, with the option to later add them to their Snapchat Stories.

4. Amazon says its sales in the UK have not been hurt by Brexit. The company said sales have been in line with expectations.

5. Elon Musk is unusually upset about an article slamming Tesla’s autopilot. He’s now tweeted and written about a Fortune article.

6. Amazon’s music service has quietly become a huge hit. One survey found it’s the second most popular paid music streaming service in the US.

7. Twitter is live-streaming Wimbledon, and it’s a glimpse into the company’s future. Live sports broadcasts are the next step for Twitter.

8. Amazon’s bookstore is coming to New York. Amazon is planning on opening up a retail store in New York City, in Hudson Yards, in 2018 or 2019.

9. Food delivery company Deliveroo has paid for sponsored memes on Twitter. The campaign is being led by Manchester-based advertising agency The Social Chain.

10. Snapchat hired a top Hollywood special effects guru to work on “augmented reality.” Raffael Dickreuter joined the Venice-based company in June as a “Concept and Augmented Reality Designer.”

