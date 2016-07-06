Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Google DeepMind, the artificial intelligence company owned by Google, will put its technology to work in an eye hospital to try to spot the early signs of eye disease. It’s working with Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

2. A company that makes parts for iPhones posted its biggest ever loss. Imagination Technologies blamed the £61.5 million loss on a slowdown in the global smartphone market.

3. Microsoft is reportedly working on an Apple iMac killer. It would be part of the Surface line.

4. The next iPhone will reportedly start with double the storage. The new iPhone may start at 32GB, not the usual 16GB.

5. Twitter’s newest board member is Facebook’s old CTO. Bret Taylor will be the ninth member of Twitter’s board.

6. Takeaway service Just Eat is going to start delivering food with robots. The robots will only be used if you live near to a restaurant, though.

7. Apple CEO Tim Cook says a new iPhone feature was inspired by Steve Jobs. It’s encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors.

8. A van is driving around London to try to get startups to move to Berlin. European countries are keen to attract tech startups after the Brexit vote.

9. A man who “felt Google was watching him” was arrested for setting a Google mapping car on fire. He also shot through a Google office window.

10. Cybersecurity startup Darktrace has raised $64 million (£49.4 million) in new funding. The round was led by global investment firm KKR.

