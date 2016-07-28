PewDiePie PewDiePie had a profitable 2015.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook smashed its Q2 earnings. It delivered a 59% increase in revenue that blew past Wall Street targets and sent its shares rocketing up 8% to a new all time high.

2. Samsung’s smartphones pumped the company’s profit to its highest level in two years. Its second-quarter operating profit rose 18% from a year earlier to its best in more than two years.

3. Dan Loeb is betting on China’s answer to Uber. The founder of hedge fund Third Point Partners disclosed that he’s investing in China’s answer to Uber, Didi Chuxing.

4. Nintendo posted a bigger loss than expected. It posted an operating loss of 5.1 billion yen (£37 million) for the April-June quarter, versus a profit of 1.15 billion yen (£8.3 million) in the same period a year earlier.

5. GoPro revenue fell 47%, but shares are up 6%. It still beat analysts’ estimates.

6. The Tor Project’s investigation of a former star developer found complaints that he “humiliated, intimidated, bullied and frightened” others. The complaints were against one of its former star developers, Jacob Appelbaum.

7. Groupon rocketed up 25% after crushing expectations. It says that it added 1 million new customers in the last quarter.

8. Google’s longtime head of HR is stepping down. Laszlo Bock led HR in the company for the past 10 years.

9. YouTube star PewDiePie made $8 million (£6 million) last year. He has an audience of around 50 million people.

10. Microsoft released an iPhone app it says takes better photos than Apple’s camera. Microsoft Pix apparently “puts the skill of a professional photographer in your pocket.”

