1. Apple stock jumped as much as 6.5% after the company reported earnings per share higher than what Wall Street was expecting. Its low-cost $400 (£304) iPhone proved more popular than had been expected.

2. Twitter, however, delivered a revenue forecast that was well short of expectations, and the stock crashed 10%. “We’re seeing a continuation of the trends discussed last quarter with less overall advertiser demand than expected,” Twitter said.

3. Tesla dropped the company that makes technology for its autopilot cars. Shares of Mobileye, an Israeli maker of driving-assistance chips and software, plummeted after the news came out.

4. Taxi app Hailo has agreed to a merger with Daimler-owned service MyTaxi. The Hailo brand is being killed off.

5. Apple Music bought the popular “Carpool Karaoke” series. It’s a spinoff of a segment on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

6. We talked to Cyanogen cofounder and CEO Kirt McMaster about his company’s layoffs. He denied that the company is pivoting.

7. Google has a new plan to wipe out spam calls. It checks incoming calls against a list of known spam numbers and warns you if it thinks a call is spam.

8. Belgium-founded food delivery business Take Eat Easy is shutting down. It struggled to raise a new round of funding in recent weeks and is going into administration.

9. Taboola has splashed tens of millions of dollars on a video ad tech company. It has acquired New York City-based video ad tech firm ConvertMedia.

10. “Pokémon Go” has been dethroned as the top free iPhone app. It has been replaced by Bitmoji.

