Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

1. It’s official: Verizon is buying Yahoo for $4.8 billion (£3.6 billion). Yahoo will be merged with Verizon’s AOL unit under Marni Walden, the executive vice president and president of product innovation and new businesses.

2. One of Steve Jobs’ former executives is now leading the Apple Car project. Bob Mansfield is now in charge of Apple’s so-called “Project Titan” car project.

3. Amazon got the greenlight to start testing delivery drones in the UK. A cross-government team supported by the UK Civil Aviation Authority had provided it with the permissions necessary to explore the process.

4. The source code for Vine was accidentally made public. A security researcher was paid a $10,080 (£7,698) bug bounty for finding the code.

5. European law enforcement launched a new website to fight the surge in “ransomware”. Dutch police, Europol, and a coalition of cyber security firms launched the new website.

6. Ericsson’s CEO has stepped down with immediate effect. Hans Vestberg is out after the media questioned his pay and leadership abilities.

7. Marc Benioff tried to buy LinkedIn even after it announced the deal with Microsoft. Salesforce was one of three other companies besides Microsoft that were also bidding on LinkedIn.

8. Estonia is so scared of a Russian cyberattack that it’s opening a data centre in the UK. The small Baltic state will reportedly use the UK facility to store everything from birth records and government files to banking credentials and other government bureaucracy.

9. Amazon added so much extra capacity for Prime Day that it could have powered the whole site in 2009. A million people downloaded the Amazon app for the first time on Prime Day.

10. Deliveroo has built a clause into courier contracts to “scare” them off employment tribunals. Those that choose to take the company to court in a bid to be recognised as a staff member will be contractually obliged to pay Deliveroo’s legal fees, the contract reportedly states.

