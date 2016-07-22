Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its electric car to 2021. According to a 2015 Wall Street Journal report, Apple previously had a target release date of 2019.

2. Snapchat’s Bitmoji update was so popular it crashed its servers and sent the app down. Bitmoji allows users to create cartoon avatars of themselves to add as stickers to their snaps and chaps.

3. Music startup Crowdmix blew through £14 million before going bankrupt. We have the inside story.

4. Tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel received a big applause when he became the first openly gay man to address the Republican National Convention and tout his sexuality onstage. Thiel cofounded PayPal and was the first major private investor in Facebook.

5. Tinder has released a feature called “Tinder Social.” The feature is designed to help you and your friend group match with other friend groups before you go out on the town.

6. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the 3rd-richest man in the world. He passed Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s founder, to get there.

7. Internet-radio company Pandora reportedly rejected a $3.4 billion (£2.6 billion) acquisition offer. The offer came from international cable company Liberty Media.

8. European entrepreneurs are rallying to defend net neutrality. 133 founders, investors and entrepreneurs have co-signed a letter arguing that “without strong net neutrality rules, European companies will be at a huge competitive disadvantage, with the risk of further cementing the US-dominant position in the global digital economy.”

9. A man from Brooklyn thinks he’s the first person to catch all of the Pokémon on “Pokémon Go” that are available in the US. There are thought to be 142 Pokémon in the country.

10. A Ukrainian man has been arrested for allegedly running a $1 billion (£755 million) piracy site. Artem Vaulin is believed to be the owner and operator of Kickass Torrents.

