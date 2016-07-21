SuccessStories.com Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Google is using AI to help it cut energy consumption in its data centres by up to 15%. The AI system is built by London research lab DeepMind.

2. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and supermodel Miranda Kerr have got engaged. They are being referred to as LA’s new power couple.

3. Tesla published an update to its “top secret master plan”. It involves solar power, more cars, and improved self-driving technology.

4. Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos said that he plans to fight back against Twitter. He has been permanently banned from using the social-media platform.

5. Elon Musk wants to create a car-sharing program for self-driving Teslas. Google and Uber are also working on self-driving cars.

6. Airbnb has hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to help fight discrimination. The company has been in the news after guests experienced racism and discrimination while trying to rent through Airbnb.

7. A European Union regulatory body is to wade through a staggering 400,000 submissions from the public following a consultation about the EU’s new telecoms regulation. At stake is the thorny issue of net neutrality.

8. “Pokémon Go” players in Bosnia are wandering into minefields. A Bosnian de-mining charity posted a warning on Facebook urging “Pokémon Go” players to exercise caution.

9. One billion people now use Facebook’s chat app Messenger every month. Facebook now has four products with over a billion users.

10. The US Navy is being sued for $600 million (£453 million) for allegedly pirating software. Bitmanagement alleges that the US Navy installed its 3D virtual reality software “BS Contact Geo” onto “hundreds of thousands” of computers without permission from the company and without obtaining the appropriate licenses.

NOW WATCH: You can print your photos as pancakes now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.