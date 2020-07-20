Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- Twitter has said up to 8 accounts had all their data downloaded during its giant hack. Twitter said in total 130 accounts were targeted of which 45 had their passwords reset and tweets sent by the hackers.
- A hacker forum obsessed with super-short ‘OG’ handles was selling Twitter account access for $US3,000 days before the giant hack. Executives at two cybersecurity firms told Reuters Wednesday’s hack didn’t appear to be particularly sophisticated.
- UK government officials have been warned not to take meetings with smart speakers in the room. “I was effectively told to put mine in the bin,” one civil servant told Business Insider.
- TikTok has abandoned plans for a UK headquarters, in part thanks to increasing UK-China tensions with China.According to The Guardian, the UK’s recent ban on Huawei 5G kit was seen as a factor.
- The FTC may depose Facebook bosses Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg in its antitrust investigation into Facebook. The FTC is looking into whether Facebook has acted anti-competitively – and it may seek to speak to Facebook’s top two executives.
- Microsoft is giving retail employees until July 26 to meet certain conditions to keep their jobs, find new roles, or resign, sources say. With Microsoft closing its retail stores, the company announced plans to move store employees into remote support roles and said there would be no layoffs as a result of the decision.
- Google will block ads from appearing on sites that spread coronavirus conspiracy theories. Google will prohibit sites from running ads on “dangerous content” that goes against scientific consensus during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Netflix shed $US19 billion in market value on Friday with an earnings miss and disappointing subscriber-growth forecast. The video-streaming giant’s stock slumped as much as 8% even though it added 10 million subscribers last quarter.
- Cloud robotics and AI startup CloudMinds has ditched plans to go public in the US and has returned to China, as the trade war impacted its business, according to the South China Morning Post. CloudMinds was founded by Chinese-born engineer Bill Huang.
- Scientists successfully put tiny GoPro-style wireless cameras on beetles, and it’s paving the way for miniature robots. Researcher Vikram Iyer told Business Insider the beetlecam is an important step forward for developing wireless camera technology.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.