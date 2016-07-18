Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Japan’s SoftBank has agreed to buy UK chip designer ARM for £23.4 billion, according to The Financial Times. ARM, which was founded in 1990, employs more than 3,000 people.

2. A court has ruled that the US government cannot force Microsoft and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. The decision is a defeat for the US Department of Justice and a victory for privacy advocates.

3. WeWork is suing an ex-employee for talking to reporters. The former employee reportedly disclosed information to Bloomberg News that showed the firm, which is valued at $16 billion (£12 billion), falling short of its financial goals.

4. Vice CEO Shane Smith has bought another Los Angeles crib for $3.8 million (£2.9 million). The house is only about a mile away from Smith’s $23 million (£17.4 million) mansion in Santa Monica, which he purchased last year.

5. Twitter moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists glorifying the Nice attacks, according to watchdog groups. Twitter rarely receives praise from watchdogs as its platform struggles to contain violent propaganda.

6. Hacking group OurMine is claiming credit for an attack on “Pokemon Go” servers.The group reportedly spent several hours hitting Pokemon Go’s login servers with a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, leaving some players unable to log in to the game.

7. One of Yahoo’s most important businesses has stopped growing. The company could face a lot of questions on Monday.

8. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a statement on Apple FaceTime on Friday night in response to a coup staged by the Turkish armed forces. The unusual statement came after the coup tried to take control of media outlets.

9. The tech world slammed Facebook for blaming its poor workforce diversity stats on a lack of available talent. The backlash came after the social media giant revealed that it still mainly employs white men.

10. O2 CEO Ronan Dunne is leaving the company after eight years at the helm. The telecoms executive will be replaced by O2 CFO Mark Evans.

