Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- SoftBank is reportedly considering selling its chip design company Arm Holdings – or taking it public. The British company recently scored a big win after Apple announced that it will transition away from Intel chips for its Mac computers and will instead use Arm-based architecture.
- Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech companies have joined MIT and Harvard in a fight to stop Trump’s new visa rule. More than a dozen tech companies filed a brief Monday in favour of a lawsuit to block a new Trump administration rule that requires in-person teaching for student visas.
- Both the Democrats and Republicans have warned campaign staff not to use TikTok over security concerns. “If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend using a separate phone and account,” a Democratic staff memo said.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai says company will invest $US10 billion in India to support health, education, and agriculture. CEO Sundar Pichai said the investment would be made over the next five to seven years.
- President Trump’s Twitch channel was reinstated two weeks after being suspended for violating “hateful conduct” policies. A review of Trump’s Twitch channel on Monday afternoon found no campaign rallies available to watch.
- Apple is reportedly pushing retail employees to work from home again as it re-closes stores because of COVID-19 spikes. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, made the push in a recent video to retail staff, Bloomberg reported.
- Karma Kitchen, a UK startup that provides rentable kitchen space, raised £252 million ($US318 million) in its series A round. Karma Kitchen wants to become Europe’s biggest kitchen space provider by opening 53 new sites across the UK and Europe in the next five years.
- Google has formally promised EU regulators that it won’t use future Fitbit data for advertising, boosting its chances for approval of the pending merger. European regulators must decide by July 20 whether Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is allowed to pass.
- Microsoft is reportedly making more job cuts at MSN in favour of an AI-driven system of selecting news stories. The company previously laid off dozens of contractors working on MSN, people close to the situation told Business Insider in June.
- A US research lab with nearly $US2 billion in government funding is hacking smart devices at the border and studying “human odor signatures” to interrogate criminal suspects. The secretive research lab, called Mitre Corporation, has existed in the US since the late 1950s.
