Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Tech firms are planning to meet to discuss filing documents in support of a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Google, Airbnb, and Netflix are among the companies invited.

2. The UK tech industry did not react well to the immigration ban. It was described as a “very dark and worrying time” in an internal memo sent by fintech firm TransferWise.

3. Google has set up a $4 million (£3.2 million) emergency fund to fight Trump’s immigration ban. “We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families,” said Google in a statement.

4. Trump’s administration has drafted an executive order that attempts to alter the work-visa programs used by many tech companies. The order could potentially make things significantly worse than they already appear to be.

5. Apple’s $5 billion (£4 billion) “Spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California, almost looks like it’s ready for takeoff. Drone photographers Matthew Roberts and Duncan Sinfield filmed the campus from the air and put their footage on YouTube.

6. High-profile members of the artificial-intelligence community are concerned about Trump’s relationship with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur is an advisor to Trump.

7. Google cofounder Sergey Brin said he was “outraged” by the immigration ban. He made his comments at an employee-led rally attended by around 2,000 Googlers.

8. Lyft surpassed Uber in daily downloads in the US for the first time ever. That’s according to analyst firm App Annie.

9. Dropbox has hit a $1 billion (£800 million) annual run rate, an important measure of revenue. CEO Drew Houston shared the update at an event in San Francisco.

10. Onefinestay’s cofounders Demetrios Zoppos and Greg Marsh are working on a new startup called Klevio. The company is developing a smart intercom system which lets you open your door with your phone.

