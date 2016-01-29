Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Amazon stock fell 12% despite reporting a record $482 million (£335 million) profit in its fourth quarter of 2015. Revenues were $35.6 billion (£24.8 billion), up 22% year-on-year, but short of the $35.9 billion (£24.9 billion) estimated by Wall Street.

2. Apple has acquired education-technology startup LearnSprout, which creates software for schools and teachers to track student performance. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

3. Microsoft shares rose in after-hours trading as it reported strong growth in its cloud computing and mobile applications divisions. Shares initially jumped more than 8%.

4. Facebook is shutting down Parse, its tool for helping developers build and grow mobile apps. Parse announced in a blog post that it will be gradually shut down until it finally turns off completely next January.

5. Facebook is to expand its “like” feature with five new emoji options called Reactions.The “love”, “haha”, “wow”, “sad”, and “angry” buttons are being tested in several countries.

6. Tinder has released an update that allows hopeful singles to send GIFs to their matches using the dating app. Another new feature is the ability to upload new profile photos directly from your phone.

7. Not one person has cracked GCHQ’s Christmas card and there are only two days left. Approximately 30,000 people have attempted the challenge, with 5% making it to the final stage.

8. Facebook is going to start broadcasting live video in a dedicated space on its iPhone app. The feature will initially only be accessible for users in the US who have the Facebook iPhone app. An Android version is also being developed.

9. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, published an explainer on its investor relations site about how its earnings will work next week. The company will publish Google results separately to its other bets.

10. Google’s British AI startup DeepMind beat Facebook in the race to build an algorithm that can take on the best humans at Go and Facebook didn’t take losing well. On January 25, Google told the press that it had an announcement about Go coming out on January 27. Just a day later, on January 26, Facebook’s own Go paper was updated and Zuckerberg made an announcement on his Facebook page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.