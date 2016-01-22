Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. An Oracle lawyer says that the Android operating system generated revenue of $31 billion (£21.7 billion), with $22 billion (£15.4 billion) in profit. The analysis came after Oracle was allowed to examine private documents from Google for a court case.

2. Two analysts from Raymond James have warned that the iPhone 7 may not fix Apple’s expected slump in iPhone sales. They suggest that the traditional iPhones sales cycle isn’t going to work so well anymore.

3. Venture capitalist Jim Breyer says there’s “blood in the water” for all but 10% of unicorn startups. He also said that valuations have gotten out of control.

4. Yahoo has reportedly rejected several offers to take over its core internet business. The company is expected to reveal its next steps after its earnings call on February 2.

5. Leaked numbers show Uber generated more money in the third quarter of 2015 than it did in all of 2014. Revenue is growing, but so are its losses.

6. Google is paying Apple $1 billion (£700 million) just to stay as the default search engine on the iPhone. That figure comes from the Google/Oracle court case.

7. India accused Facebook of misrepresenting how many people want its free internet service. Authorities are becoming increasingly sceptical of the Free Basics plan for free internet.

8. Apple is opening a development centre in Naples, Italy, to teach children how to code. It’s the company’s first facility like that in Europe.

9. Nokia may have accidentally leaked its own smartphone. A video uploaded to the company’s YouTube account shows what could be the company’s next smartphone.

10. London startup Citymapper has raised £32 million. It helps people get around cities using a combination of different modes of transport.

